Six Raiders advanced to women’s swimming finals on the first of three days of competition Friday at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational held at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. Freshman Lauren Croll (Honolulu, Hi./President Theodore Roosevelt) highlighted the day for the Raiders with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in a collegiate best of 24.30 seconds that ranks her 10th in school history for the event. She qualified for the ‘A’ final after a morning swim of 24.47 seconds.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO