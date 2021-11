Cardi B took a moment while hosting the 2021 AMAs to ask teen superstar JoJo Siwa to visit the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter during the holiday season. To no one’s surprise, Cardi B has already delivered an epic moment while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Early in the star-studded show, Cardi called out to presenter JoJo Siwa in the crowd and asked the 18-year-old superstar if she could pay a visit to Cardi’s daughter Kulture, 3, for Christmas. Cardi said that the visit would be especially appreciated, since JoJo was apparently busy and couldn’t attend Kulture’s princess-themed birthday party in July. After JoJo gave the camera a thumbs up about Cardi’s request, the host said, “Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO