Calling all stitch braid lovers! It's time to shake things up, or should I say, criss-cross things up (sorry, had to) with this "stitch with your x braid" style. It's artsy AF and proves that basically every braided look is instantly elevated once you start throwing cool parting and overlapping braids into the mix. New Jersey hairstylist Omobolanle Ajao, the architect behind this gorgeous style, shows us exactly how it's done on today's episode of The Braid Up (it's soooo satisfying to watch the process come together). Pair the final look with an oversized cable-knit sweater for peak cute and cozy vibes this winter. ❄️️ You'll love it.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO