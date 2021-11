It didn’t take long for Ohio State’s offense to rinse out any sour taste left over from the past two weeks. Six minutes and nine seconds into Saturday’s matchup with Purdue, the Buckeyes had already equaled the touchdown totals they produced on offense against both Penn State and Nebraska. Less than three-and-a-half minutes of game time later, Ohio State surpassed that number with its third score of the opening quarter. With nine minutes to play in the first half, the Buckeyes had finished all six of their drives with touchdowns, only breaking that streak to tack on a field goal before halftime.

