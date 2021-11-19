ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants CB Logan Ryan tests positive for COVID-19; could still play Monday vs. Buccaneers

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27S87j_0d1werJF00
New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the possible return of powerful Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley for their Week 11 "Monday Night Football" battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants offense should get a significant boost. They found out Friday morning, though, that they could be without a key member of their starting secondary.

Ryan was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the organization, winning a pair of Super Bowls. Ryan signed with the Tennessee Titans during the 2017 offseason and played three years with the team before joining the Giants.

The 30-year-old has been a product of durability over his career, as he's missed just three regular-season games since joining the league -- one in 2017 and two in 2018. In 134 career games, Ryan has recorded 660 tackles, 18 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

In nine games this season, the veteran has posted 72 tackles, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley expected to play vs. Buccaneers, barring setback

After an injury-plagued 2020 campaign that limited him to just two games, Barkley has suffered a similar fate thus far this season, playing in only five of New York's first nine games. The 24-year-old made his way back from last year's torn ACL to start in the Giants' season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos in September, but was eased back into action after his long layoff.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleared from Concussion Protocol, Darius Slay Looks to Continue TD Streak

Darius Slay will have a chance to extend his touchdown-scoring streak to three straight games when the Eagles travel to North Jersey to play the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m.). The cornerback known as Big Play Slay certainly has been. Cleared from concussion protocol and cleared to play,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ryan
Sporting News

Is Rob Gronkowski playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 Monday Night Football

Rob Gronkowski has barely played since the third week of the season, but there's a good chance he'll be on the field for Week 11 Monday Night Football when the Buccaneers take on the Giants. The future Hall-of-Famer is dealing with a back injury, and plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance while we wait for the latest updates on Gronk's status.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Monday Night Football#American Football#Pro Bowl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Nyg#Covid#Kimjonessports#Asymptotic Vaccinated#The New England Patriots#Super Bowls
FanSided

Giants Game Monday: Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds and Prediction for Week 11 NFL Game

Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the NY Giants take on Tom Brady, Chirs Godwin, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. The NY Giants (3-6), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and safety Xaiver McKinney, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), led by quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and linebacker Devin White in an NFL Week 11 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (11/22/2021) at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.
NFL
SFGate

Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with someone who has the coronavirus. His status for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain. Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Logan Ryan won’t practice Friday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Giants will be without one of their starting safeties for at least Friday’s practice and there’s at least a possibility of a longer absence. New York announced that Logan Ryan will not participate in Friday’s session due to COVID-19 protocols. Per Dan Salomone of the team’s website, head coach...
NFL
abc7ny.com

New York Giants DB Logan Ryan tests positive; RB Saquon Barkley 'getting better'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants captain and safety Logan Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday morning. He has not officially been ruled out for Monday night's road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems to be trending in that direction. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy