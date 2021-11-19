Giants CB Logan Ryan tests positive for COVID-19; could still play Monday vs. Buccaneers

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the possible return of powerful Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley for their Week 11 "Monday Night Football" battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants offense should get a significant boost. They found out Friday morning, though, that they could be without a key member of their starting secondary.

Ryan was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the organization, winning a pair of Super Bowls. Ryan signed with the Tennessee Titans during the 2017 offseason and played three years with the team before joining the Giants.

The 30-year-old has been a product of durability over his career, as he's missed just three regular-season games since joining the league -- one in 2017 and two in 2018. In 134 career games, Ryan has recorded 660 tackles, 18 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

In nine games this season, the veteran has posted 72 tackles, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.