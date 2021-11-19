ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Adianatou-Nene Korouma, Mother Of 2, Among Victims Of Fatal Harlem Fire

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed overnight when a...

newyork.cbslocal.com

WBRE

Bradford County fatal fire victim identified by State Police

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Bradford County. According to State Police, 69-year-old Nanette Zampier of Ulster was pronounced deceased at the scene on Moore Hill Road on Nov. 19 after first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames. At 3:45 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Maple Glen Home Gutted After Tesla Catches Fire In Driveway

MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County home appears to be a total loss after a Tesla parked in the driveway caught on fire. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Temple Drive in Maple Glen. Authorities say the fire started in the rear of the Tesla and spread to the house. The electric car was covered with a tarp following the blaze. No one was injured.
MAPLE GLEN, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Girl Shot When Gunmen Fire At Least 40 Shots At Vehicle In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a small SUV that was sprayed with bullets Thanksgiving night in South Philadelphia. Police say at least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle, which had all females inside. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Kater Street in South Philadelphia. That’s near the Magic Gardens, a popular tourist destination. The teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police also say a child under 10 years old was in the car at the time of the shooting. The car full of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Harlem fire: Man and woman dead, child among injured

NEW YORK - Two people died and four others were hurt, including a four-year-old girl, in an apartment building fire in Harlem. The NYPD said that the girl was in stable condition after the fire. The flames broke out on the third floor of the five-story building at 1833 7th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Victim in Fatal S. Kona Crash IDʻd

A Captain Cook man is dead after a two-car crash in South Kona Saturday, Nov. 13. Hawaiʻi Police responded to the crash at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Highway 11, north of the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Napo‘opo‘o Road. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Kevin Kanoa’imipono Gladden was traveling south...
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
95.3 MNC

Two girls, mother killed in a fatal train crash in Gary

A fatal train crash in Gary left one woman and her two daughters dead. The crash happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning at the railroad crossing at Miller Avenue and Howard Street. Witnesses tell Gary Police that the woman tried to drive her Chevy sedan around railroad stop arms that were down, which are supposed to prevent traffic from going across the tracks.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

Police: Man In Custody After Motorcyclist Struck, Killed In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Thanksgiving. It happened on the 4200 block of Aramingo Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the 40-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue when he was struck by a grey Toyota attempting to make a left turn onto the I-95 ramp. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one man is in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property. Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home. The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time. Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Times and Democrat

Ehrhardt fire victim identified

A Wednesday morning fire at an Ehrhardt apartment claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. Eva M. Beard, of 41 Sylvan Court, died after a fire broke out around 9 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Newberry, Hicks said. According...
EHRHARDT, SC
cbslocal.com

Man Dies After Crashing Into Lamp Post In Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after his car struck a light post in Jackson Park early Friday morning. At 2:02 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive after finding a burgundy Nissan Altima had hit a light post, police said. The driver, who...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

House Fire Displaces Hollywood Family

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Red Cross stepped in Friday to help a Hollywood family displaced by a house fire. The fire happened at around noon in the 3800 block of SW 51st Street. There were no injuries in the fire, but the blaze damaged part of the house, including the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Four People Taken To The Hospital As A Result Of A House Fire In Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a home in Stowe Township early this morning. They were called to the scene on Valley Street just after 6:30 a.m. and spent nearly an hour battling the flames. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire and their conditions are unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ACCIDENTS
Beloit Daily News

Beloit fatal crash victim identified

BELOIT — A Beloit man who died following a traffic crash on Nov. 18 has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. Harold D. Peterson, 58, was named as the man who was pronounced deceased following the crash that occurred at 3:13 p.m. near the intersection of Park and Henry avenues.
BELOIT, WI

