Cancer

Discovery may lead to expanded donor pool for stem cell transplants for patients with cancer

By Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer physicians have long disagreed about whether stem cell transplants from donors with an asymptomatic blood condition called clonal hematopoiesis (CH) put recipients at risk for subsequent health problems. Such concerns have even prompted some transplant centers to exclude these individuals as donors. In a new study, researchers at...

medicalxpress.com

UPI News

Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients

Heart failure patients who fit a specific profile can benefit from injection of stem cells delivered directly into their heart muscle, a new study finds. Patients with mild or moderate heart failure who have high levels of inflammation responded well to the stem cell injections, and experienced a decline in their risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related death, clinical trial results show.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Columbia University

Pancreatic Cancer: More Patients May Benefit From Surgery

For decades, the outlook for people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has been grim. But improvements in chemotherapy in the past five years are starting to shift the statistics. In 2020, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer reached 10% for the first time, nearly double the rate from the previous decade.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

A cancer patient’s age may change how treatments affect life-threatening tumors

NEW YORK — Do cancerous tumors change with age? A new study reveals younger cancer patients may need different treatment options. A team from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai finds tumors in younger individuals have contrasting mutations to those of older counterparts. The results come from an analysis of 14 forms of the disease, ranging from skin, to bowel, breast, and brain cancer.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing May Select for Cells With Cancer-Related Mutations

A comprehensive study headed by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys has shown that gene editing—specifically gene knockout (KO)—using CRISPR-Cas9 technology can favor cells with mutated forms of p53 or KRAS genes linked to cancer. The researchers say the findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

A Possible Sterilizing Cure of HIV-1 Infection Without Stem Cell Transplantation

Background: A sterilizing cure of HIV-1 infection has been reported in 2 persons living with HIV-1 who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantations from donors who were homozygous for the CCR5Δ32 gene polymorphism. However, this has been considered elusive during natural infection. Objective: To evaluate persistent HIV-1 reservoir cells in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Liver transplant outcomes worse for nonoverweight NAFLD patients

(HealthDay)—Nonoverweight patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cirrhosis who are on the transplant wait list have worse pre- and post-liver transplant (LT) outcomes, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Fasting-mimicking diet is safe, may modulate metabolism and boost antitumor immunity in cancer patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery.
CANCER
Futurity

Stem cell transplants without chemo and radiation first?

A new approach to stem cell transplants that doesn’t require radiation or chemotherapy shows promise in mice, report researchers. Instead, the strategy takes an immunotherapeutic approach, combining the targeted elimination of blood-forming stem cells in the bone marrow with immune-modulating drugs to prevent the immune system from rejecting the new donor stem cells.
CANCER
survivornet.com

‘The War on Cancer is a Charged Analogy’: How the Language Around Cancer is Changing & How the Pandemic May Lead to a 1% Increase in Cancer Mortality

At today’s “People Versus Cancer” event hosted by The Atlantic, Dr. Karen Knudsen and Dr. Ned Sharpless discuss the changing language around cancer and why calling it a “battle” or “war” is charged, yet helpful when it comes to legislation. This year marks 50 years since President Nixon signed the...
CANCER
Register Citizen

The Promise of Stem Cells to Help Children with Autism

I take great pleasure meeting many patients we help recover from serious injuries and ease symptoms of debilitating diseases so they can improve their lives through advanced stem cell therapy. In some cases, these patients report that after treatment they feel more energy — a sense of vitality they enjoyed in their youth.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
laboratoryequipment.com

How Alike are the Cancer Cells from a Single Patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its “gene expression signature.” To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Scientist

Training Immune Cells to Be Cancer Killers

For Christian Hinrichs, an oncologist who leads the cancer immunotherapy division at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, the search for effective treatments is more than just an interesting scientific question—it is a personal one. His own bout with cancer more than a decade earlier made him acutely aware of just how important it is to find therapies that completely eliminate tumors, steering his research toward engineering patients’ own cells to find and kill cancer cells and running clinical trials to bring these treatments into practice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer cells hijack T-cell mitochondria

Nanotube-mediated acquisition of immune cells' mitochondria by tumour cells is a novel mechanism for immune evasion that can be pharmacologically targeted to potentiate cancer immunotherapies. The Thirty-Six Stratagems is a collection of warfare wisdom from ancient China that has been distilled over the centuries into short proverbs that illustrate how...
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterization of normal and cancer stem-like cell populations in murine lingual epithelial organoids using single-cell RNA sequencing

The advances in oral cancer research and therapies have not improved the prognosis of patients with tongue cancer. The poor treatment response of tongue cancer may be attributed to the presence of heterogeneous tumor cells exhibiting stem cell characteristics. Therefore, there is a need to develop effective molecular-targeted therapies based on the specific gene expression profiles of these cancer stem-like cell populations. In this study, the characteristics of normal and cancerous organoids, which are convenient tools for screening anti-cancer drugs, were analyzed comparatively. As organoids are generally generated by single progenitors, they enable the exclusion of normal cell contamination from the analyses. Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis revealed that p53 signaling activation and negative regulation of cell cycle were enriched characteristics in normal stem-like cells whereas hypoxia-related pathways, such as HIF-1 signaling and glycolysis, were upregulated in cancer stem-like cells. The findings of this study improved our understanding of the common features of heterogeneous cell populations with stem cell properties in tongue cancers, that are different from those of normal stem cell populations; this will enable the development of novel molecular-targeted therapies for tongue cancer.
CANCER
aithority.com

InsightRX Precision Medicine Technology To Help Improve Care For Patients Receiving Stem Cell Transplants

Cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform supports safer, more effective administration of busulfan, fludarabine, and anti-thymocyte globulin for patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, announced that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has implemented its precision dosing...
CANCER

