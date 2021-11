The most expensive areas to live in the US have gotten even more pricey this year as the cost of homes has skyrocketed. The country's top ten most expensive zip codes all have median home prices of more than $4 million, according to a report from Property Shark. This is the first time that has happened. And 30 of the top 100 priciest zip codes have median prices of over $3 million, more than twice the number of areas at that price last year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO