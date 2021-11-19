ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winged Gods and walking griffons: A plate with a depiction of Scythian Gods has been found in Middle Don

By Science X staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpedition members of IA RAS have found a unique plate depicting winged Scythian gods surrounded by griffons during their excavations of the burial ground Devitsa V in Ostrogozhsky District of Voronezh region. This is the first case of such a finding in the Scythian barrows on Middle Don. No other items...

TruthTeller
6d ago

I chose the God of Israel, these fake gods are nothing more than stone, wood and myth. YHWH is the one and only living God.

