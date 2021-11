Ammonia is one of many pollutants present in wastewater and can be toxic for marine and terrestrial life. Therefore, in a process called air stripping, it is removed from wastewater and later used as a fertilizer or fuel. Air stripping converts ammonia into a gas that can then escape the wastewater from its surface. But this process is not efficient: It is energy-intensive, and requires specific temperatures, air supply, and many chemicals, making it expensive.

