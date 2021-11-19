ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Can defects turn inert materials into useful, active ones?

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrating that a material thought to be always chemically inert, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), can be turned chemically active holds potential for a new class of catalysts with a wide range of applications, according to an international team of researchers. hBN is a layered material and monolayers can be...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
mit.edu

New material could be two superconductors in one

MIT physicists and colleagues have demonstrated an exotic form of superconductivity in a new material the team synthesized only about a year ago. Although predicted in the 1960s, until now this type of superconductivity has proven difficult to stabilize. Further, the scientists found that the same material can potentially be manipulated to exhibit yet another, equally exotic form of superconductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Ultrafast charging of batteries using fully new anode material

By using a fully new material, nickel niobate, for the anode of lithium-ion batteries, the charging speed can be improved by ten times, according to researchers of the University of Twente. This is possible without the risk of damaging the anode material, causing battery breakdown or reducing its lifetime. An additional advantage is that the manufacturing process is not complicated. The researcher published their first results using batteries with the new anode in the Advanced Energy Materials journal.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Using virtual fluid for the description of interfacial effects in metallic materials

Liquids containing ions or polar molecules are ubiquitous in many applications needed for green technologies such as energy storage, electrochemistry or catalysis. When such liquids are brought to an interface such as an electrode—or even confined in a porous material—they exhibit unexpected behavior that goes beyond the effects already known. Recent experiments have shown that the properties of the employed material, which can be insulating or metallic, strongly influence the thermodynamic and dynamic behavior of these fluids.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Science#Energy Storage#Greenhouse Gasses#Penn State
Interesting Engineering

A New Material Can Block Out 94% of Noise. Even in a Jet Engine

Last May, researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC revealed that elastic response and engineered gradient materials could be combined to make extremely efficient acoustic metamaterials, according to Physics Today. What are acoustic metamaterials? They are advanced materials that can effectively block out sound using only their...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tempera painting probed on the molecular scale

In contrast to the oil painting technique that supplanted it at the end of the 15th century, tempera painting, practiced on wood panels, walls or canvas has received little attention on the physico-chemical scale. This painting technique, which has been practiced since Antiquity, is characterized by pigments applied in a water-based binding-medium, often egg-yolk.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

A doubly magic discovery

A team of researchers, including scientists from the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory (NSCL) and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) at Michigan State University (MSU), have solved the case of zirconium-80's missing mass. To be fair, they also broke the case. Experimentalists showed that zirconium-80—a zirconium atom with 40...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

DNA damage in tissue-infiltrating macrophages triggers an exosome-based metabolic reprogram

Research carried out at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (IMBB) of FORTH, provides evidence that persistent DNA damage triggers an exosome-based, metabolic reprogramming that leads to chronic inflammation and tissue pathology in DNA repair-deficient progeroid syndromes and likely also during aging. Inborn defects in DNA repair mechanisms are...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

New ultrahard diamond glass synthesized

Carnegie's Yingwei Fei and Lin Wang were part of an international research team that synthesized a new ultrahard form of carbon glass with a wealth of potential practical applications for devices and electronics. It is the hardest known glass with the highest thermal conductivity among all glass materials. Their findings are published in Nature.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Physicists detect signs of neutrinos at Large Hadron Collider

The international Forward Search Experiment team, led by physicists at the University of California, Irvine, has achieved the first-ever detection of neutrino candidates produced by the Large Hadron Collider at the CERN facility near Geneva, Switzerland. In a paper published today in the journal Physical Review D, the researchers describe...
ASTRONOMY
theiet.org

‘Super jelly’ material can withstand trampling by elephants

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have developed a jelly-like material that can withstand the equivalent of being run over by a car or trampled by an elephant, and completely recover to its original shape. The material looks and feels like a jelly, with a 'squishy' texture, but when compressed...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Fluorescence lifetime imaging to study DNA compaction and gene activities

Optical imaging is useful to investigate the structure and function of cellular genomes, but it is nevertheless challenging to image the immensely convoluted and irregular compacted DNA polymer. In a new report now published on Nature, Light: Science & Applications, Svitlana M. Levchenko and a team of researchers in China, Poland, and the U.S., developed fluorescence life-time imaging (FLIM) to advance the genomic structure during DNA compaction. During the work, they used two mechanisms, where one relied on the local refractive index of fluorescence probes incorporated into DNA, and the other relied on the Forster resonance energy transfer process (FRET) between the donor and acceptor fluorophores, also incorporated into the DNA. The team validated the proposed mechanisms using cell culture to reveal a significant difference in gene-rich and gene-poor pools of genomic DNA.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bolometers operate at higher temperatures using new superconducting material

Receivers combining a superconducting hot electron bolometer (HEB) with a reference oscillator are the work horses of supra-terahertz astronomy, observing for example star formation and galaxy evolution. Until now, mainly niobium nitride HEBs—that have to be operated at low temperatures of 4 Kelvin—have been selected for space and balloon borne telescopes. A team of scientists at SRON, TU Delft, Chalmers University and RUG have now demonstrated a HEB based on magnesium diboride, a new superconducting material, which not only can simultaneously detect more spectral lines, but can also be operated around 20 Kelvin. The latter can significantly reduce the cost, weight, volume, and required electrical power of space instruments. The study is published in Applied Physics Letters.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Enlarging windows into understanding gene functions

In a text file, the rows of letters A, T, C and G appearing over and over in a dizzying array of combinations, are unremarkable, save perhaps for the absence of all the other letters of the alphabet. Yet the specific sequence of these four letters represents an organism's genetic code, or genome, which underlies physical features and functions.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Photoredox catalysis realizes halopyridylation of alkenes

A research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized photo-induced catalytic halopyridylation of alkenes using halopyridines and non-activated olefins as simple reaction substrates. Their findings were published in Nature Communications on Nov. 11. The researchers...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists discover gut bacteria that improve memory in bees

An international research team have discovered a specific type of gut bacteria in bees that can improve memory. The study, led by scientists from Jiangnan University, China in collaboration with researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Oulu, Finland, have shown that a species of gut bacteria, known as Lactobacillus apis, is linked to enhanced memory in bumblebees.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Key step in how bacteria acquire drug resistance revealed

Researchers have imaged a major component in conjugation—the process bacteria use to share DNA with each other. During conjugation, bacteria can exchange genetic information in the form of special pieces of DNA. These include genes that help them resist attacks from common antimicrobial drugs, making many illnesses caused by these bacteria resistant to treatment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using molecules and atoms to conduct the double-slit experiment

A team of researchers at Stanford University has developed a way to conduct the famous double-slit experiment at the molecular level. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their technique and suggest that it could be used to assist with other molecular experiments. In 1801, Thomas...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The protein bHLH11 functions as an active repressor for iron toxicity in Arabidopsis

Iron (Fe) is an indispensable microelement for plant growth and development, but Fe excess can be toxic to plants. To maintain Fe homeostasis, plants must sense the environmental Fe concentration and fine-tune the expression of Fe uptake-associated genes accordingly. Previous studies have shown that bHLH11 is a negative transcription factor that regulates Fe homeostasis. However, the underlying molecular mechanism remains elusive.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy