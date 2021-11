Now more than ever, it is important think about not only how our societies influence the emergence and distribution of global pathogens, but also how pathogens have shaped human evolution—or the process of human-pathogen coevolution. For our study, now published in in Nature Communications, we sought to characterize how historic geographic localization of pathogens and human migration patterns influenced the response to pathogens in modern humans. Our model for this was the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which produces the toxin that induces anthrax disease. The primary host of anthrax disease is not humans, but rather grazing ruminants such as cattle or other herd animals. Humans can be exposed to anthrax bacteria or anthrax toxin when they come into contact with infected ruminants, often in the context of agriculture, hunting or processes of animal pelts.

