Forza Horizon 5 system requirements: Here are the PC specs you need

By Ryan Jones
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 is available to play right now, with critics calling it one of the best racing games that you can currently buy. But can your PC handle the latest entry in the series?

We’ve rounded up the official Forza Horizon system requirements for both minimum and recommended specs, while also including the ‘ideal specs’ if you want the Mexico landscape (as well as your unlocked cars) to look as jaw-dropping as possible.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Minimum requirements

Operating systemWindows 10

Processor (AMD)Ryzen 3 1200

Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-4460

Memory 8GB

Graphics card (AMD)Radeon RX 470

Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 970

Hard-drive space110GB

According to the official Forza Horizon 5 system requirements, this game is actually fairly easy to run. In fact, most gaming PCs should be able to handle this game, even with a fairly old components.

Both of the recommended GPUs are very old at this point, with the same being true about the CPUs. And we’d be shocked if you don’t already have 8GB of RAM.

The only issue here is the required 110GB of storage space, which means you may have to uninstall some games from your PC in order to make room.

Operating systemWindows 10

Processor (AMD)Ryzen 5 1500X

Processor (IntelIntel Core i5-8400

Memory 16GB

Graphics card (AMD)Radeon RX 590

Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 1070

Hard-drive space110GB

If you want your PC to not only run Forza Horizon 5, but also give the racer’s visuals justice, then you’ll be glad to hear that Playground Games has also revealed the ‘recommended specs’.

Again, all of the CPU and GPU suggestions look reasonable enough. The Nvidia GTX 1070 may be a little bit more powerful than many 1080p builds, but can be found at a reasonable price these days.

The required memory has been boosted to 16GB here, but that’s no surprise. Most gaming PCs should have at least 16GB of RAM, so it may be worth upgrading if you don’t meet that requirement.

‘Ideal specs’ requirements

Operating systemWindows 10

Processor (AMD)Ryzen 7 3800XT

Processor (IntelIntel Core i7-10700K

Memory 16GB

Graphics card (AMD)Radeon RX 6800 XT

Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 3080

Hard-drive space110GB

Interestingly, Playground Games has also provided system requirements for the ‘ideal spec’, which will assumedly make Forza Horizon 5 look just as good as the creators intended.

These system requirements are far more demanding than the previous two, so you should expect a big boost in visuals if you’re one of the lucky few to already meet these specs.

The CPU demands aren’t too bad, although Playground Games is suggesting Core i7 and Ryzen 7 chips from recent generations, so they’re hardly going to be cheap.

It’s the graphics card system requirements that are the biggest concern though, with the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Nvidia RTX 3080 being two of the most powerful cards currently on the market. These high demands are likely because Forza Horizon 5 supports ray tracing, albeit only in the Forza Vista and garage modes.

But of course, with Forza Horizon 5 having such low minimum system requirements, you shouldn’t worry too much if your PC doesn’t meet the requirements of the ideal specs. This racer should run on most gaming systems.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

