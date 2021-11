The Ingredients List - Breaking down the what, where and why of natural and eco-friendly beauty. 'There are no clear industry standards for ethical products, so it is important that you choose brands that have clear and transparent policies and certifications,' says Floral Street founder Michelle Feeney. 'Delve into the background of the companies they are buying from - who owns them and what is their approach to sustainability? Really understand the terminology they use and be sure they can back up what they say.'

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO