New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
People who drank several cups of coffee or tea per day over a 10-to-14-year period had the lowest risk for stroke and dementia, according to a study published Tuesday. Researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China studied 360,000 people who drank daily either two-to-three cups of coffee, three-to-five cups of tea, or four-to-six cups of a combination of both. The study results found these people had the lowest risk for diseases such as stroke and dementia.
There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery.
The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis.
Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
In a new study from Monash University, researchers found six months after recovering from COVID-19 critical illness, one in five people had died, and almost 40% of survivors had a new disability. They looked at COVID-19 critical illness across Australia between March 6 and October 4, 2020, measuring mortality, new...
In a new study from the University of Manchester, researchers found a novel clot-busting drug is able to effectively restore blood flow in the brains of mice, opening the door for safer and more effective stroke treatment. The compound—an enzyme called caADAMTS13—could dissolve clots in patients that are resistant to...
Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
For years, there’s been a general consensus that having too much fat in your diet can raise the risk of cardiovascular complications, including stroke. But the results of a new study suggest that’s not entirely true. Preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021 found that, while...
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Think vigorous exercise is just for the young? Think again. Although it’s a common belief that older adults should slow down in their later years, a new study finds seniors should be doing the exact opposite! Researchers from Harvard University say evolution actually explains why staying physically active during old age keeps people alive longer.
A one-centimeter slice of a human brain was kept alive in a petri dish for the first time, in a breakthrough study that will help find new drugs and treatments for fatal diseases. Led by Emma Louise Louth with the University of Copenhagen, a group of scientists extracted a piece...
Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
New research from UC San Francisco that tested possible triggers of a common heart condition, including caffeine, sleep deprivation and sleeping on the left side, found that only alcohol use was consistently associated with more episodes of the heart arrhythmia. The authors conclude that people might be able to reduce...
A report released this week from the Hartford Institute for Religion Research shows hybrid worship is the new norm for U.S. churches — at least for now. The study, Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations: Innovation Amidst and Beyond Covid-19, shows 80% of congregations are offering both in-person and online services.
Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective when given at the same time, according to a new trial from the United Kingdom that included adults aged 65 years and older. Investigators tested six different combinations of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in more than 600 adults between April and June...
Researchers have uncovered a startling, "previously undescribed" way that some honeybees warn each other of potential predators. The Asian honeybee (Apis cerana) uses its wings to generate a sound akin to a human scream when certain hornets are nearby, according to a study published in Royal Society Open Science journal last week.
Mask wearing cuts the risk of new COVID-19 infections by 53 percent, new research published Nov. 18 in BMJ found. Researchers performed meta-analyses of studies investigating the effectiveness of various public health measures against curbing the spread of COVID-19. In regards to mask wearing, researchers analyzed six studies looking at 2,627 patients and included 389,228 total participants.
A new study found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. is the ideal bedtime for overall heart health. The peer-reviewed study by the European Heart Journal — Digital Health published Nov. 9 included 88,026 people in the UK Biobank, found between 2006 and 2010. Ages ranged from 43 to 79, and the average participant age was 61 years. Fifty-eight percent of participants were women.
