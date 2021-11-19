Watch Now: Florida wildlife officials rescue bear with plastic container around head

Greg Reed will enjoy his Thanksgiving meal a little more knowing that somewhere near his west Wichita home a deer can now eat again as well. Reed spotted the deer, with what he believed to be a plastic cheese ball container on its head, last week while walking his dogs. He kept seeing the deer as it attempted to graze with other deer at his home in the evening and as it meandered around the spacious Pawnee Prairie Park near his home. He also saw the deer, which he believes is a young doe, trying to drink out of the creek.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO