Florida State

Watch Now: Florida wildlife officials rescue bear with plastic container around head

By VideoElephant
heraldcourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Florida wildlife officials capture a bear and...

heraldcourier.com

Outsider.com

This Black Bear’s Head Got Stuck in a Container for a Month

It takes major ingenuity, intelligence, and strength to survive for a month with your head stuck in a container, which is exactly what this Florida black bear has done. The fine folks down at The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have one heck of a story on their hands. After what they believe to be a full month of plight, a local black bear whose head had been stuck in a plastic container has been freed.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Kansas City Star

Crowd chases down deer in west Wichita, finally rips plastic container off its head

Greg Reed will enjoy his Thanksgiving meal a little more knowing that somewhere near his west Wichita home a deer can now eat again as well. Reed spotted the deer, with what he believed to be a plastic cheese ball container on its head, last week while walking his dogs. He kept seeing the deer as it attempted to graze with other deer at his home in the evening and as it meandered around the spacious Pawnee Prairie Park near his home. He also saw the deer, which he believes is a young doe, trying to drink out of the creek.
WICHITA, KS
UPI News

Deer with plastic container stuck over its head rescued in Kansas

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering in a Kansas park with a plastic container stuck over its head was rescued after several days of efforts. Pawnee Prairie Park in Wichita said in a Facebook post that the deer was spotted during the weekend with a plastic container stuck over its head, but a group of concerned residents was unable to approach the young doe without it fleeing.
KANSAS STATE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Bear-ing Up: Bruin Rescued After Trapping Her Head In A Jar For A Month

Florida officials removed a plastic container from the head of an adult tranquilized bear after the animal got it trapped around its neck for a month. The female bear was spotted wandering around Collier County, Florida, with the container around its head before eventually being captured. After two initial sightings, the bear vanished for three weeks. It was finally spotted again on a residential security camera in Naples.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Bear cub rescued from plastic jug in North Carolina

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina said rescued a bear cub seen wandering for at least two days with a plastic container stuck over its head. Justin McVey, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said the commission first received reports Monday that a bear was in the Beaverdam area of Asheville with a plastic food container stuck over its head.
ASHEVILLE, NC
KOAT 7

Bear finally freed after 28 days with head stuck in plastic container

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Bears are curious and often searching for food. That combination led to a bear in South Florida wandering around with a clear plastic container over its head. The container is likely a pet food feeder that was left outside. “Looks like the bear may have gone...
ANIMALS
995qyk.com

This Florida Bear Had It’s Head Trapped In A Plastic Bucket For A Month

Security cameras catch so many things that we might miss. This Florida bear had it’s head trapped in a plastic bucket for a month. Residents reported seeing this bear in the plastic predicament last month. FWC was notified and they, along with law enforcement officials and bear contractors, set up traps and monitored the area. A few weeks later the bear was spotted again on a resident’s security camera, its head still stuck in the bucket.
ANIMALS
weareiowa.com

Around 10 dogs rescued from Iowa breeder heading to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) took in more than a dozen dogs and puppies, on Tuesday, rescued from two separate cruelty and neglect cases. According to a release from the animal rescue organizations, the dogs came from an Iowa breeding facility and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.
IOWA STATE
abc45.com

Plague of plastic: How to keep bears, other wildlife safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bear cub with a clear plastic container stuck on her head is back in the wild, but a local nonprofit said the incident could have been prevented. Help Asheville Bears founder Jody Williams said people should be more responsible with their trash. "If that container...
ASHEVILLE, NC
montanarightnow.com

Wildlife officials investigating moose poaching

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are investigating a moose that was poached in the Little Belt Mountains near Great Falls sometime between Thursday and Friday of last week. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said via Facebook they first received the report on Friday, Nov. 19. FWP wardens think the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Mountaineer

Bear cub rescued after getting plastic jug stuck on its head

Is that a bear cub wearing a space helmet? When an Asheville resident spotted this unusual sight one evening, they contacted the N.C. Wildlife Commission to report their concern. WNC Wildlife Biologist Justin McVey, who’s based in Haywood County, sprung into action. McVey and other staff spent the next two...
ASHEVILLE, NC
heraldcourier.com

A local Biewer terrier named Rumor is competing in National Dog Show

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local dog lovers have an additional reason to spend a part of their Thanksgiving Day watching canines compete in the popular annual National Dog Show. This year, the region has a dog in the fight. Rumor, a 19-month-old Biewer terrier owned by Debarah Billings of Blountville, competed...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Nebraska Fire in Wildlife Management Area 40% Contained

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A fire that has burned about 2,560 acres in northwest Nebraska was about 40% contained, officials said Tuesday. The fire in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area in Scotts Bluff and Banner counties began Sunday and efforts to contain it are expected to last through the week, The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.
NEBRASKA STATE

