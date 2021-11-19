Cerina Vincent & Tiffany Shepis Join Horror; Producers Launch Elekhan Films; ‘Gravesend’ Casting — U.S. Briefs

Cabin Fever Star Joins Horror Pic Flesh

EXCLUSIVE: Cerina Vincent ( Cabin Fever ) and Tiffany Shepis ( Tales Of Halloween ) have joined Danielle Harris ( Halloween ) in horror movie Flesh , which has just wrapped in Los Angeles. Plot details are being kept under wraps but we hear the movie involves a deranged individual who wants to sacrifice human flesh to a malevolent spirit. Script was written by Reine Swart and Chris McGowan. McGowan is set to direct with production slated for October. The film will mark McGowan’s sophomore film as a director. His directorial debut was last year’s Chasing Nightmares starring Anne Heche, Graham McTavish and Michelle Randolph. Pic is being produced by McGowan with Danielle Harris acting as executive producer. The film is being financed by Clear Media Finance, whose most recent production was Jenna Ortega SXSW drama The Fallout , which was picked up by HBO Max.

EXCLUSIVE: Indie movie producers Marc Hampson, Jennica Schwartzman, Aaron Fairley and Joshua Mauldin have partnered under the new Elekhan Films production banner to produce and finance a slate of three films that will be shot on location in Arkansas beginning early in 2022. Hampson will direct all three features, with the productions drawing on the support of the Arkansas Film Commission. LA-based Little Sister Entertainment, co-founded by Schwartzman and Hampson, is aiming to release all three films beginning in 2023. Little Sister is currently seeking international sales partners. The first film in the trio of projects to go before cameras will be the supernatural crime thriller Reverberations , directed by Hampson, and written by Mauldin. Schwartzman and her Purpose Pictures will produce alongside Aaron Fairley of Brotherhood Pictures, with Elekhan’s Mauldin set to executive produce. In the film, a desperate singer-songwriter returns home to sell a house haunted by her slain father and discovers that what we think of as the supernatural is actually a traumatic event reverberating through time. The script is currently out to cast. Little Sister Entertainment has recently released wellness documentary Better.