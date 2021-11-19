ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford v Manchester United: match preview

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Watford v Manchester United

The international break seems to have cooled the heat on Ole Gunnar Solskjær a little but the temperature dial would be cranked right back up if Manchester United were to squander any more points at Vicarage Road. United’s form may be suspect – together with their defence and midfield – but they did sweep aside Tottenham in their last away game and a Watford side that have failed to score in four of their past five games would appear even less of a threat than Spurs were during the dying embers of Nuno Espírito Santo’s ill-fated reign. Stephen Hollis

Saturday 3pm

Venue Vicarage Road

Last season n/a

Referee Jon Moss

This season G7 Y13 R1 2 cards/game

Odds H 29-5 A 1-2 D 4-1

WATFORD

Subs from Elliot, Fletcher, Gosling, Louza, Bachmann, Tufan, Hernández, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Masina

Doubtful Tufan (leg)

Injured Sierralta (hamstring, Dec), Etebo (quadriceps, Mar), Kabasele (hamstring, unknown), Sema (knee, unknown), Baah (ankle, unknown)

Suspended Kucka (one match)

Discipline Y24 R1

Form DLLWLL

Leading scorer Sarr 4

MANCHESTER UNITED

Subs from Heaton, Henderson, Shoretire, Matic, Mata, Hannibal, Van de Beek, Dalot, Mengi, Pereira, Jones, Lingard, Telles, Elanga, Martial, Cavani, Sancho, Bailly

Doubtful McTominay (virus), Cavani (knock), Shaw (head), Rashford (match fitness)

Injured Varane (thigh, Dec)

Suspended Pogba (last of three)

Discipline Y25 R1

Form LDLLWL

Leading scorers Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo 4

