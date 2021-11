"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a generational investment in America’s transportation network," the department said in a news release. "It will allow the nation to modernize its infrastructure, making it safer and more resilient. It will make our transportation systems more equitable and help fight climate change. It will create hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs and lay the foundation for America to compete and win in the 21st century."

