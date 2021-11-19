COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place Saturday at George Wythe HS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday for anyone age 5 and up.

It’s happening from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at George Wythe High School. Appointments for the event are not required.

You can make an appointment if you wish, using the Virginia Department of Health’s website or calling (804) 205-3501.

