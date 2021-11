Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream that goes over some of the game’s features. As seen in the trailer below, players will encounter new environmental obstacles while exploring the world of Erde Wiege such as raging rivers. To get around these obstacles, players need to find Dreamscape Stones scattered across the land that change the weather as well as the environment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO