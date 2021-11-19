Williamsport Police Patrol Division find new location to call home

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division has officially relocated.

According to police, the new facility is located at 810 Nichols Place in Williamsport. The new building is located to the rear of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Police say all patrol-related services previously performed at City Hall and also the on-duty Watch Commander, will now operate out of the new location.

The Williamsport Burau of Police say they want to thank members of the public for their patience and would like to assure the change of buildings will not impact or affect police responses or services.

