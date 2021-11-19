ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport Police Patrol Division find new location to call home

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
 7 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division has officially relocated.

According to police, the new facility is located at 810 Nichols Place in Williamsport. The new building is located to the rear of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Police say all patrol-related services previously performed at City Hall and also the on-duty Watch Commander, will now operate out of the new location.

The Williamsport Burau of Police say they want to thank members of the public for their patience and would like to assure the change of buildings will not impact or affect police responses or services.

WBRE

Bradford County fatal fire victim identified by State Police

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Bradford County. According to State Police, 69-year-old Nanette Zampier of Ulster was pronounced deceased at the scene on Moore Hill Road on Nov. 19 after first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames. At 3:45 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Snow squall causes tractor-trailer to jackknife and crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow squall is being blamed for a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), snow limited the visibility through the area and caused a tractor-trailer to jackknife and crash into the side of the road, just before 11:00 a.m. Troopers say, there was only one vehicle involved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

