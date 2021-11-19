Lady Warriors repeat state champions in TAPPS 1A volleyball
WEST ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Christ Academy Lady Warriors defended their 2020 state title Friday morning in West, defeating Cornerstone Christian in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, and 25-17.
The victory secured their second TAPPS 1A Volleyball state championship in as many seasons and their third title in four years.TEAM OF THE WEEK: Christ Academy Lady Warriors are State Champs in 2020
For head volleyball coach and athletic director Sara Lindemann, this is her fourth state title since taking the helm in 2008 (2012, 2018, 2020, 2021).
The win comes after defeating cross-town rival Wichita Christian Thursday afternoon in Waco to advance to the state finals.Christ Academy vs. Wichita Christian – State Semifinals – TAPPS 1A Volleyball
Be sure to tune in to KFDX at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and Friday Night Football for full highlights!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0