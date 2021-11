Castlevania Producer Reveals Plans For an Unmade Marvel Cartoon. After the success of What If…? earlier this year, Marvel is betting big on animation, with at least three new animated series in development for Disney+. And while the future looks bright for the House of Ideas’ small-screen slate, it goes without saying that there has been no shortage of successful Marvel cartoons over the years. However, some of the more intriguing projects never saw the light of day, including one unmade Marvel project from Powerhouse Animation, the same studio that brought us Netflix’s Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO