Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect linked to a shoplifting incident that took place at a local Walmart on Wednesday.
They said the incident took place on Nov. 17, at the Walmart on 10001 Southpoint Parkway. Below is a photo of the suspect:
Police say the man left in a silver Chevy truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822. You can also submit tips through the P3 tips system or online here .
