Welcome to the (Meta) Side Dish

By Ari LeVaux
shepherdexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking a side dish for a holiday get together is a rite of the season, and one for which we should be grateful. Because if you aren’t making the sides you might be roasting some poor bird, or a soy-based approximation of some poor bird. A side dish is...

shepherdexpress.com

WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

In Defense of the Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Outsider readers, consider yourselves members of our esteemed jury for the next several minutes as our Playoff Committee gets all lawyerly and defends their picks for the Best Thanksgiving Side Dish. While turkey is king at most Thanksgiving tables, the sides are the real show-stealers. Mom’s dressing or Grandma’s stuffing?...
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

The Least Favorite Traditional Thanksgiving Side Dish Is …

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is closing in, and this week a new survey is showcasing what people rank as their least favorite sides. According to the survey, 27% of Americans give candied yams a big thumbs down. Green bean casserole was close behind, followed by cranberry sauce and sweet potato...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago chefs share their Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Want to add some flair to your Thanksgiving dinner side dishes this year?. How about some stuffed kabocha squash? Greek skordalia? Ground turkey arancini?. Some of Chicago’s best chefs are serving up their favorite recipes to up the ante at your holiday feast. Chef Joe Flamm’s Cavatelli ‘Cacio e Pepe’...
CHICAGO, IL
Science Friday

Food Failures: The Science Of Side Dishes

When it comes to Thanksgiving, you might want to think twice before tossing your potatoes into the food processor or smothering your cranberries with sugar. Julie Yu, staff scientist at San Francisco’s Exploratorium, explains the science at work behind the holiday’s classic sides: gravy, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. What role does pectin play in congealing your cranberries? How do you avoid lumpy gravy? In this episode of our “Food Failures” series, Yu—who says Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday—is here to help you avoid Turkey Day trip-ups.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Herald

A bright and beautiful side dish for your holiday table

Create new traditions and make lasting memories by inviting kids into your kitchen this Thanksgiving. A team effort makes preparing the feast less daunting and more fun, and it also exposes young cooks to new foods, tools and techniques. This bright take on butternut squash is an easy recipe with which to start. It is based on a recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi's "Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking from London's Ottolenghi," one of my favorite cookbooks and a prized score from a library used book sale.
RECIPES
STACK

5 Healthy Thanksgiving Appetizers and Side Dishes

The arrival of fall brings one of America’s most beloved holidays – Thanksgiving. This annual celebration of gathering with friends and family to reflect on all we have to be grateful for is one meal many look forward to all year. And the numbers show we tend to go big....
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Washington

Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes: Vegetable Sides That Shine

Let’s be real: On Thanksgiving, tasty sides can steal the show. News4’s Megan McGrath is sharing her tips and tricks for classic vegetable sides with a modern, extra delicious twist. But they’re still simple, quick and easy. Her green bean recipe swaps the conventional mushroom soup and crispy onions for...
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Give them lots of side dishes this year

If you are hosting a large holiday feast and a table laden with turkey, chicken, and ham, you may begin to have visions of the Ghost of Christmas Present, the cheerful ghost who sits on a massive tower or throne of holiday food items. When the ghost takes Scrooge to view the poor Cratchit family, however, we see a slim offering of food on the family’s table, a small roasted goose, some potatoes, and applesauce. But the happy family exemplifies the true meaning of the holiday—they are grateful for what they have and even offer toasts of blessings to one another and to miserly Scrooge, too. With the rising costs of meat, including beef and poultry, and with no end in sight, this 2021 season may mean less meat on your holiday table, so don’t skimp on the sides and desserts. Focus on fresh side dishes, homemade breads or pastries, hearty casseroles, and decadent desserts this holiday season, and remember to count your blessings: past, present, and future.
RECIPES
mynews13.com

Talking (local) turkey, and side dishes, for Thanksgiving

The term “buy local” has been associated with a growing trend of rebelling against industrialized food production for years, and with the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, Mainers are taking the trend to heart — particularly when sourcing some of the more traditional trappings of the holiday table. “It’s a food-centered...
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

EatingWell: These mashed potatoes are the perfect fall side dish

In this recipe, Yukon Gold potatoes and sweet potatoes are roughly mashed together with leeks for a beautiful mottled white-and-orange take on mashed potatoes. The creme fraiche topping offers a tangy counterpoint. Two-Toned Mashed Potatoes. Serves 12. Active Time: 20 minutes. Total Time: 35 minutes. 1 tablespoon buttermilk plus 2/3...
RECIPES
fox5ny.com

The most disliked Thanksgiving side dishes, according to Instacart

November is here, and the people have spoken: Please don’t pass the candied yams this Thanksgiving. This is according to survey intel from polls conducted by Instacart, the nationwide grocery delivery platform, in partnership with The Harris Poll, on more than 5,000 American adults in October 2021. "This year, many...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

The Best (and Easiest!) Way to Clean a Dirty Pie Dish

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Right off the bat, I should tell you I’m not much of a baker — but I like to think I’m a considerate person. So when a friend graciously drops by with baked goods, I’ll always return the dish in sparkling shape, even if that means digging for creative ways to do it. (I mean, it’s the least I can do!) Case in point: My neighbor, Drew, baked me an apple pie this week, and after my family nibbled away at the crumbly deliciousness, I found myself Googling “How to remove baked-on gunk from a pie dish.”
LIFESTYLE
Yakima Herald Republic

Cranberry dishes (and drinks) to add zip and zing to the Thanksgiving table

While turkey, mashed potatoes and dressing get much-deserved attention on the Thanksgiving table, let’s sing the praises of cranberries as an essential part of the meal. Thanksgiving sides can be rich, and cranberry offers a tart counterbalance. It provides zing and a bright splash of red color. It’s a food we don’t eat many other times of the year, but it has a place at Thanksgiving for good reason.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

A sweet potato pie tradition that almost wasn't, and other stories of unforgettable family recipes

(CNN) — The holiday season is upon us, many of us have prepared our menus for the holiday dinners and parties. Some of you may be pulling grandma's braciole recipe steeped in tomato sauce or that creamy garlic mash your mom made every Thanksgiving. Or you may be undecided about using a tried and true roast turkey recipe your family has passed down for decades or frying something new.
RECIPES
myleaderpaper.com

Side Dishes

Claudia Foran of House Springs captured the side dish category title with her Creamy Zucchini, a “comfort food” take on the ubiquitous garden vegetable. “We had such a good garden this year,” she said. “So much zucchini, cucumbers, all those. I made a lot of zucchini bread, but I needed something more.”
RECIPES
Atlas Obscura

America’s Most Unique Thanksgiving Side Dishes

This article is adapted from the November 20, 2021, edition of Gastro Obscura’s Favorite Things newsletter. You can sign up here. As a food-obsessed child, I always elbowed my way into the kitchen before Thanksgiving to “help.” The frazzled adults often set me to folding napkins or rinsing glasses. What...
FOOD & DRINKS

