HBO has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street. The film, which centers on the early days of the beloved children's TV classic, is set for a release on Decmber 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream on HBO Max. Documentary. The documentary is inspired by the New York Times' bestselling book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original cast and creator interviews. They tell us in their own words about how "the gang" came together, staying committed to their original mission through decades of political and social change, and through it all maintaining a wicked sense of humor and joy.

