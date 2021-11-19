Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates Successful Tobacco-Free Policy Change

Thank you to Automotive Technology faculty Gerard Uhls and Brad Berrey along with their students for providing over 50 complimentary oil changes in connection with Veterans Week as a way to thank area service men and women. The event would not have been possible without the donations of tools, supplies and food by Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers, AutoZone, NAPA, and Domino’s Pizza. Appreciation also goes to our Nursing Department and Admissions Department for providing free blood pressure checks and college information. This was the first year for the event to be held at the College and plans are already underway for an even bigger day in 2022.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO