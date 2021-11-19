Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates Successful Tobacco-Free Policy Change

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Safest State To Drive On Thanksgiving, Data Shows

BOSTON (CBS) – Believe it or not, Massachusetts is the safest place to drive on Thanksgiving. National Highway Safety Administration data was used along with the number of registered drivers per state to calculate a per capita number of traffic fatalities. The data shows Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Rhode Island are the safest places to drive on Thanksgiving. The most dangerous places on the roads were determined to be Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Missouri.
Tobacco Policies Support Smokers Trying to Quit During Great American Smokeout

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. Smoking kills about 28,000 New York residents every year and 750,000 adults in New York State are living with a smoking-related illness. The Tobacco-Free CNY program of the Onondaga County Health Department is joining with community members to celebrate the Great American Smokeout on November 18—a national event that highlights the benefits of quitting smoking and encourages smokers to make a plan to quit.
Oil Changes for Vets Rolls to Success

Thank you to Automotive Technology faculty Gerard Uhls and Brad Berrey along with their students for providing over 50 complimentary oil changes in connection with Veterans Week as a way to thank area service men and women. The event would not have been possible without the donations of tools, supplies and food by Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers, AutoZone, NAPA, and Domino’s Pizza. Appreciation also goes to our Nursing Department and Admissions Department for providing free blood pressure checks and college information. This was the first year for the event to be held at the College and plans are already underway for an even bigger day in 2022.
New App Launched In Baltimore Aimed To Help Reduce Food Waste

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be surprising to hear, but according to the USDA upwards of 40 percent of food is wasted. However, a new app recently launched here in Baltimore is looking to change that while providing you with a great deal. The app is called “Too Good To Go” and it connects consumers with leftover products. Pitango Bakery and Cafe and Pitango Gelato in Fells Point use the app for their homemade pastries at the end of the day. “Part of our job is to create a welcoming environment with lots of good options for you and so in order to...
Monex Group Successfully Acquires Viling

Japan-based Monex Group today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Viling Inc. The Group has acquired all shares of the Tokyo-headquartered company. Through the latest acquisition, Monex Group has entered the education business. The Group termed the announcement as a major step towards its future strategy. Monex Group revised its business principles earlier this year and established a goal to support individuals through efficient educational tools.
Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates tobacco-free policy change

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrated its successful tobacco-free policy change Thursday. The group announced the change on the same day as the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout – a day that provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses and others to encourage people to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan.
