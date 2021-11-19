ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Van Noy claims the NFL 'randomly' drug tested him after monster performance vs. Falcons

By Jasper Jones
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21stpK_0d1wXEQd00

Kyle Van Noy had one of the best games of his career Thursday night against the Falcons. His monster performance apparently raised red flags for the NFL, as Van Noy went to Twitter to claim that the league is issuing him a drug test.

The Pats’ linebacker was everywhere, recording a team high eight tackles, two sacks, and a pick-six to close out the Patriots 25-0 shutout victory over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Van Noy was feeling great after the game and was the talk of the night -- much to the dismay of Falcons fans . When the Patriots returned home Friday morning, Van Noy received a notice from the NFL requesting he take a drug test. Here is Van Noy's response to the situation:

“Yoooo y’all won’t believe this…… I make a couple plays last night and guess what happens??? The @NFL is drug testing me today,” Van Noy tweeted Friday morning. “You can’t make this up!”

While that's not the way Van Noy wanted to celebrate a career night, this is not the first time the league has been called out for their 'random' drug-testing of players. Saints DE Cameron Jordan complained about the same thing, along with Myles Garrett whose massive arms and outstanding games -- particularly against the Minnesota Vikings was enough for the NFL to give Garrett some 'extra attention.'

As much as I may hate the way the league goes about testing their players, the NFL conducts their random drugs test by using a computer program to randomly select 10 players from each team’s active roster, practice squad, and reserve list each week during the season. This is per the NFL and the NFLPA's 2020 drug testing policy.

After dealing with throat and groin injuries for most of the season, Van Noy has three sacks in his last two games -- with his presence helping the Patriots' defense give up only seven points in the last two games and are now on a five-game winning streak.

If I were Van Noy I would view this as a badge of honor. Being in the same company as other defensive guys like Garrett and Jordan isn't a bad group of guys to be lumped in with.

