The migraine cure you won’t get on the NHS

‘My migraines disappeared once I got divorced,’ writes Angela Barton.

Medical experts regard with suitable caution the apparent cure of a man’s migraine once he adopted a plant-based diet (Man’s severe migraines ‘completely eliminated’ on plant-based diet, 18 November). They point out that he appears to be a one-off. I agree – my migraines disappeared once I got divorced. As my then GP said: “I’m happy for you, but I can hardly go round recommending divorce as a cure.”

Angela Barton

Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire

One piece of advice missing from the experts in Zoe Williams’ article (Staying power! How to thrive in the great resignation if you don’t want to quit, 18 November) on jobs and work – join a union.

Barry Norman

Drighlington, West Yorkshire

When my aunt died in 2011, along with a roomful of Engelbert Humperdinck memorabilia and 48 jars of marmalade, I inherited a Harrods limited edition luxury Christmas pudding (Letters, 15 November). Its date is 2008. I am saving it for posterity.

Kaye McGann

Standlake, Oxfordshire

Not even subtropical East Anglia, but still enough lemons to make lemon curd and, before the marmalade saga begins again, 8lbs of satsuma marmalade, both from our own trees (Letters, 16 November). They will now be brought into the greenhouse for the winter.

Irene Jones

Broxted, Essex

Thank you, Rebecca Solnit (Ten ways to confront the climate crisis without losing hope, 18 November). Your article came at just the right time to help my 15-year-old granddaughter overcome climate doom and gloom.

Jan Jeffries

Brewood, Staffordshire