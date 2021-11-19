ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

We Morris drivers are on board with renewables

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGqq9_0d1wX7Kn00
Photograph: Tony Lilley/Alamy

Martin Rowson’s insertion of a Morris Traveller into a fossil fuel nightmare scene sparked my interest (Political cartoon, 12 November). Nostalgia is a powerful thing, but it is clearly recognised that it is about the past. The ownership of a classic car of any sort is primarily about past memories, family, holidays and a love of simpler technologies.

It is not emblematic of a wish to reintroduce societal inequalities or to endorse a little Englander mentality. Most owners would recognise that the use of a Minor on a high mileage basis is definitely over, and some have already adopted plug-in electric as everyday transport. I am certain that most would support an economy that had repair and viable reuse at the core. Give us a break, Martin!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy crisis: Orbit and Entice become latest suppliers to go bust

Entice Energy and Orbit Energy have become the latest gas and electricity suppliers to go bust, taking the total number of collapses to 25 since August.Macclesfield-based Entice and London supplier Orbit both announced they would cease trading on Thursday in the latest development of an ongoing crisis in the UK’s energy market. In a letter to customers, Orbit blamed Ofgem and the government for its collapse. The company said it had always been a “well-run supplier” that took a “prudent approach” to buying energy but could no longer survive because of the way the energy price cap has been operated.“Sadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Traveller#Englander
uticaphoenix.net

A trucker explains the truck-driver shortage: We’re ‘tired of carrying

One high school is offering a truck-driving elective for students amid a widespread trucker shortage and an aging workforce. Mint Images/Getty Images. A trucker explained why companies are reporting a truck-driver shortage. Port driver Shauntai Robinson said it’s become increasingly difficult to sustain a trucking career. In October, the American...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
The Guardian

Omicron: everything you need to know about new Covid variant

The variant was initially referred to as B.1.1.529, but on Friday was designated as a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization because of its “concerning” mutations and because “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant”. The WHO system assigns such variants a Greek letter, to provide a non-stigmatising label that does not associate new variants with the location where they were first detected. The new variant has been called Omicron.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Ethiopian PM on battlefront, says state-affiliated TV

A state-affiliated Ethiopian TV channel has broadcast footage purporting to show the country’s Nobel peace prize-winning prime minister on the battlefront of the country’s year-long war against Tigray forces, four days after he announced he would direct the army from there. Wearing military uniform, Abiy Ahmed claimed in the footage...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Silver linings’: how a grieving mother’s fight for voluntary assisted dying in SA inspired a political pursuit

Liz Habermann hadn’t really thought about voluntary euthanasia before her dying son, Rhys, brought it up. The 17-year-old’s sore hip had turned out to be an aggressive Ewing’s sarcoma, and it was terminal. Rhys suffered through the unimaginable physical and mental trauma of the disease, and the treatments, until one day he said: “Just let me die.”
WORLD
Reuters

Wind power risks becoming too cheap, says top turbine maker

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The head of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) warned on Wednesday that a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. A boom in investments...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy