ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ofsted should do a little introspection

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEYfI_0d1wX6S400
‘The government’s injection of £24m to accelerate inspections at a time when schools will have to cope with the long-term effects of Covid-related disruption will only enforce paranoia.’

Since 1992, schools’ relationship with Ofsted has shifted from one of suspicion to one of anxiety, fear and now near-paranoia.

The government’s injection of £24m to accelerate inspections at a time when schools will have to cope with the long-term effects of Covid-related disruption will only enforce that paranoia (Plan to speed up Ofsted inspections of schools in England sparks fury, 17 November). The chief inspector claims that Ofsted is there, in part, to support schools, but that’s not what it feels like on the ground. The only “support” the cash injection will provide is to reinforce the rigidity of a 30-year-old inspection system badly in need of reform.

What alternative universe does she and the education secretary inhabit?

Prof Colin Richards

Former HM inspector of schools

Having 10 grandchildren aged between three and 14, I have experienced close at hand the effects of lockdown on their development, both educationally and emotionally.

One had just started school and two were to start secondary schools. One granddaughter, who attends a special school, had education and care withdrawn during the pandemic, which led me to relocate from Essex to Wales and subsequently move permanently to help care for her and her brother while shielding.

It occurs to me that the entire Ofsted team could pitch in and assist with catch-up lessons, deliver mental health initiatives, and support teachers and schools. Possibly while living on a teaching assistant’s wage, the rest put back into the frontline. In doing so, they would learn first-hand the task each community faces. My daughter and I realised the difference that school, care and respite made to our whole family’s wellbeing.

Name and address supplied

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Improvement drive as Ofsted to do schools inspections

New school and college inspections are due to start later this year in Guernsey and Alderney. The inspections will be based on the framework of Ofsted, which is responsible for checking schools in England, officials said. The old inspections, based on an Education Scotland framework, ended two years ago and...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofsted#Mental Health#Uk#Covid#Hm
Shropshire Star

Ofsted to inspect all schools by 2025 to give parents ‘up-to-date’ picture

It comes after headteachers have called for Ofsted inspections to be paused while schools continue to deal with effects of the pandemic. Ofsted will inspect all schools and colleges by summer 2025 after receiving nearly £24 million in extra funding. The Government has asked the watchdog to accelerate its inspections...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Curriculum is a climate change battleground and states must step in to prepare students

There is a pressing need to prepare for the impact of the climate crisis on schools and school education in Australia. A Western Australian parliamentary inquiry into the response of the state’s schools to climate change reflects this need. It is investigating current and potential mitigation and adaptation strategies undertaken in schools. The inquiry seeks to prepare for the impacts of a heating planet on the infrastructure and provision of school education. It is investigating the actions, benefits and barriers to climate change responses in schools. But, oddly, its terms of reference exclude curriculum. Curriculum is the bread and butter of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

England’s most selective universities worst for social mobility, report finds

England’s most selective universities have the lowest levels of social mobility, according to a new report released on the same day institutions were told to work with local schools to improve outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The Sutton Trust and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) looked at what proportion of students were from low-income backgrounds at different universities and how many of these were in the top fifth of earners at the age of 30 to compare social mobility.Their report found most Russell Group universities - traditionally the most selective - admit “very few” students who are eligible for free...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
BBC

Ofsted rates North East Lincolnshire children's services inadequate

Children are being put at risk of harm due to "widespread weaknesses" in a council's social services department, inspectors have said. Ofsted said North East Lincolnshire's children's services had "significantly deteriorated" since 2017. Rating it inadequate, the watchdog has ordered the appointment of a government commissioner to oversee the department.
CORONAVIRUS
baconsrebellion.com

No, Parents Should Not Tell Schools What to Teach

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. The statement is actually one of the bedrocks of our public K-12 system. Teachers will go to college for four years to learn what to teach. Literature, history, civics, arithmetic, mathematics. They learn how these things link together, and can perhaps teach how the literature of the 1850s and the economics of slave labor influenced the road to Civil War.
EDUCATION
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
PORTLAND, OR
Time

How Schools Are Struggling With a Substitute Teacher Shortage

As a school superintendent, Michelle Reid’s job description includes managing the district’s budget, supervising school staff and making big-picture decisions. But lately, she’s been returning to her former roles of teacher and coach, filling in for absent educators in the face of a national shortage of substitute teachers. On Nov....
EDUCATION
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
Shropshire Star

Ofsted strips most ‘outstanding’ schools of top rating in first round of reports

All schools previously judged by Ofsted as outstanding are no longer exempt from routine inspection. Ofsted has downgraded the majority of “outstanding” schools – which were previously exempt from inspections – in the first round of published reports. More than two in three schools previously judged as outstanding have been...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy