These 6 Airbnb listings are from New England’s top new Airbnb hosts

A retreat at Crystal Lake Farm in Gray, Maine, listed on Airbnb. Airbnb

Six New England Airbnb hosts were just named among the top new hosts in America by the booking platform.

The company’s 50 picks for best new host in every U.S. state — including Ronald B. in Massachusetts; Pat H. in Connecticut; Jonathan W. in Maine; Jaclyn C. in N.H.; Susan M. in R.I.; and K.T. T. in Vermont — have a collective average rating of 4.9 out of 5, anticipate the needs of their guests, pay attention to detail, and “add thoughtful touches that surprise and delight.”

New hosts on Airbnb have earned $6 billion in income since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to Airbnb.

“Great Hosts have always been the lifeblood of our community and to see Hosts achieve the success that these individuals have in less than a year and during a pandemic is nothing short of inspiring,” wrote Airbnb.

Pat H., the top new Airbnb host for Connecticut, told Airbnb “the desire to create beauty out of hardship” during the pandemic was why she opened the first-floor bedroom of her home to travelers.

“It was a natural extension of restoring ourselves; a time when community and and old-fashioned hospitality was craved and needed,” Pat told Airbnb.

Ahead, check out the six properties managed by Airbnb’s top new hosts across New England.

Massachusetts: A four-bedroom home in Deerfield listed by Ronald B.

A four-bedroom home in Deerfield listed on Airbnb by Ronald B.

This four bedroom, two bathroom “perfectly polished” Deerfield home with more than 2,000 square feet of space, listed by Ronald B., is nestled in the Sugarloaf Mountain Range with a view of Mount Toby. The house offers two bedrooms with a king-sized bed, one with a queen-sized bed, and one with a single bed. Pets are allowed at this rental, which has a backyard deck for relaxing, complete with a pool and slide. The cost is $161 per night.

Connecticut: A private room in a residential home in Hamden listed by Pat H.

A private room in an owner-occupied home in Hamden, Conn. listed by Pat H.

There are plenty of outdoor spaces for enjoying nature at this private first-floor bedroom in an “impeccably maintained” home in Hamden, listed by Pat H. The room offers an HD TV, desk, miniature refrigerator, and connected private bathroom with an oversized shower and claw-foot soaking tub. Enjoy nature from the rocking chairs on the front porch, second-story back deck, and stone benches in the garden perfect for bird watching. The cost is $59 per night.

Maine: A farm retreat in Gray listed by Jonathan W.

A farm retreat in Gray, Maine listed on Airbnb by Jonathan W.

Guests can get cozy beside a wood-burning stove at this three bedroom, one bathroom farm retreat at Crystal Lake Farm in Gray, Maine, listed by Jonathan W. The rental features two bedrooms with queen-sized beds, and an upstairs bedroom loft with a full bed. There’s a fully-equipped kitchen, and a deck with a view of the field and horse paddocks. The cost is $182 per night.

New Hampshire: A downtown apartment with a rooftop view in Keene listed by Jaclyn C.

A downtown apartment with a rooftop view in Keene, N.H. listed by Jaclyn C.

Walk to the restaurants, shops, and bars lining Main Street from this “clean and modern” two-bedroom downtown apartment in Keene, N.H. above a yoga studio. What’s more, guests can get a bird’s eye view of all the downtown action from the rooftop. The cost is $103 per night.

Rhode Island: A guest house in a waterfront community in Warren listed by Susan M.

It’s a 15-minute walk to historic Water Street from this two bedroom, one bathroom guest house in Warren, listed by Susan M. The bedrooms are equipped with queen-sized beds. Downtown, guests will find shops, art studios, and restaurants. Visitors can also walk to Warren Beach, known for its sunsets. The cost is $122 per night

Vermont: A private suite in Colchester listed by K.T. T.

A private suite in Colchester, Vermont listed by K.T. T.

Guests can turn on the electric fireplace and settle into this private suite in a Colchester, Vt. home, complete with a separate entry and parking. There’s a king-sized bed, breakfast nook, small desk, and the en-suite bathroom has a shower and jacuzzi tub. There’s also a shared patio for relaxing in the fresh air. The cost is $106 per night.