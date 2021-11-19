'Are you vaccinated?' Thanksgiving tips for hosting unvaccinated guests

As we reunite with loved ones this holiday season, a physician shares how we can spread joy—not the virus. Gayle King, notable CBS broadcast journalist, made headlines herself this past summer when she announced that unvaccinated family and friends would not be invited to her annual Thanksgiving dinner. When that news broke, some viewers did not digest it well. To them, the announcement did not exemplify the holiday spirit. Yet, these days, the meaning of holiday spirit is evolving as quickly—and in stride with—the mutation of the delta variant of COVID-19. The truth is, it is stressful to figure out who will eat together and who will have to take their meal to go (let alone who will even be invited). It is challenging enough to decide who will sit next to awkward Cousin Eddie, but now we are also faced with deciding whether guests will be carded for proof of vaccination.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO