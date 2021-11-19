ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Chute, Influential Film Critic and Writer, Dies at 71

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oswzD_0d1wWpKH00

David Chute, the authoritative film critic and writer who was an early champion of Stephen King , John Waters , John Woo and Asian cinema, has died. He was 71.

Chute died Nov. 8 in Los Angeles after a brief battle with esophageal cancer, his daughter, Nora Chute, reported.

David Christopher Chute was born on March 11, 1950, in Bangor, Maine. His father, Robert, was a poet and biology professor at Bates College, and his mother, Vicki, a novelist.

Chute attended the Putney School and St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, and launched his career in the 1970s as a film critic at the Kennebec Journal and The Maine Times , where he discovered Stephen King and wrote a profile of the author in Take One . (King once inscribed a copy of his 1977 novel The Shining to Chute, calling him “the best film critic in America.”)

In 1978, Chute joined the Boston Phoenix , where he supported such innovative horror auteurs as George Romero and John Carpenter . He took genre fiction, movies, comics and graphic novels seriously, long before other critics had heard of Alan Moore, Frank Miller , R. Crumb or Harvey Pekar.

“I never could have survived those first years without his ability to take on anything I threw at him and turn out a fluid critical piece, glinting with nuggets of insight,” his Phoenix film editor Stephen Schiff wrote on Facebook about Chute’s impact on a generation of film critics.

“Genre and all the strong sensations that came with it attracted him, then obsessed him — I first read the then under-recognized Stephen King just to see what David was going on about — and it was fascinating to watch him keep pushing his connoisseurship into ever more niche niches … He threw a lot of light into what, for most American readers, had been some fairly obscure corners.”

In 1981, Film Comment ran career-defining profiles by Chute on indie mavericks John Sayles and Waters in the same issue. (Waters, along with King, attended Chute’s 1983 wedding to Film Comment associate editor Anne Thompson.)

“David Chute was one of the few critics who championed my early films, and his reviews were a huge help in getting my career on track,” Waters wrote in a statement. “He understood my humor and knew there really COULD be such a thing as exploitation films for art theaters.”

In 1982, Chute joined Peter Rainer as a critic at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner , where Chute was nominated for a Pulitzer for his 10-part Behind the Screen series on the crafts of movies. He also continued to write for Film Comment .

Over the years, Chute profiled the likes of David Cronenberg , Roger Corman , George Miller , Joe Dante, Brian De Palma , Water Hill, James Cameron , Zhang Yimou , Seijun Suzuki, Tsui Hark and Hayao Miyazaki and edited sections on Hong Kong and Bollywood cinema. Pauline Kael quoted Chute’s Miller profile in her New Yorker review of The Road Warrior (1981).

Chute also covered Lawrence Kasdan for American Film ; Jackie Chan , Youssef Chahine, Om Puri and Pedro Almódovar for L.A. Weekly ; Philip Kaufman and Francis Ford Coppola for the Los Angeles Times ; and Gong Li and Woo for Vanity Fair .

“I honestly can’t cite another critic — including [Roger] Ebert and Kael,” wrote critic Wade Major, “who appears to have touched so many lives.”

Chute helped to popularize Hong Kong cinema in the U.S. He introduced Woo to Universal executive James Jacks, who backed the filmmaker’s first American movie, Hard Target (1993). Chute served as unit publicist on that film and on Woo’s Broken Arrow (1996) and Quentin Tarantino ’s Jackie Brown (1997).

Chute and Tarantino together recorded commentary tracks for a set of classic martial arts rereleases from Hong Kong’s Shaw Brothers, and Chute contributed to several Criterion Collection releases for Hong Kong films.

“David was an extremely fine and insightful writer on cinema, and I always enjoyed the articles and criticisms he wrote for various film magazines,” producer Terence Chang wrote. “He championed the films of John Woo and other Hong Kong directors long before anyone had heard of them. Similarly, he introduced us to the brilliance of Indian cinema when nobody had taken it seriously. Most of all, David was the most decent, genuine, honest and the kindest friend I have ever known. A rare breed in this industry that he worked in.”

In 2003, Chute and Cheng-Sim Lim curated a UCLA Film & Television Archive series, Heroic Grace: Chinese Martial Arts Film , accompanied by essays by critics David Bordwell and Berenice Reynaud, among others. A year later, he curated the Indian cinema series Bombay Melody at UCLA.

“David had a knack for doing things like that,” wrote Lim, “recognizing talent where other folks (especially Western critics) weren’t looking.”

From 2004-13, Chute served as a senior writer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television while continuing to supply reviews of new Bollywood releases to L.A. Weekly , Variety and IndieWire . In recent years, he had been preparing a definitive historical overview of Wuxia martial arts cinema.

In addition to his daughter and Thompson, now editor at large at IndieWire , he’s survived by his sister, Dian. A memorial service will be privately held in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Nat Geo’s ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’: TV Review

In TV, as in film, everything needs to be a franchise, even if it means attempting to franchise such nebulous frameworks as “Authorities look for famous killers” or “Notorious stalkers.” It’s no surprise, then, that National Geographic decided to take its 2019 miniseries The Hot Zone, based on a Richard Preston book that was very specifically about hemorrhagic fevers, and turn it into a disease-of-the-year format. And it’s funny in a not-so-funny way that NatGeo’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax actually feels less like the first season of The Hot Zone and more like a lackluster blending of previous randomly anthologized properties...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park: Post Covid’ Film Paints Stark, Bland (Hilarious) Pandemic Future

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: Post Covid.] It is going to be a long 40 years — at least that is how South Park sees it concerning the pandemic. South Park: Post Covid, the first of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, giving a stark, bland outlook on the future — albeit in hilarious fashion from the show’s creators. Without going into too much detail here, the hourlong special (part one of two which will drop on the streaming service next month) catches up the characters of South Park 40 years down the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Jeremy Irons Did High-Society Crime in ‘Reversal of Fortune’

House of Gucci, opening Nov. 24 and based on a 2001 book, dramatizes the murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. Three decades ago, Jeremy Irons — who plays Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo, in the film — starred in another true-crime tale set in high society and won an Oscar for it. In 1990’s Reversal of Fortune, based on the 1985 Alan Dershowitz best-seller, Irons, then 41, played Claus von Bülow, a Danish aristocrat charged in 1982 with attempting to murder his socialite wife, Sunny von Bülow (played by Glenn Close), via an insulin injection that left her in a vegetative state. Von...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Lorraine Bracco Was “Upset” Over Dr. Melfi’s Uncharacteristic Show Exit

Lorraine Bracco was thoroughly unhappy over the way her iconic character departed The Sopranos in the show’s final season. Recently visiting Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the actress who starred as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi revealed her displeasure over her final scene, which occurred with Tony (James Gandolfini). In the classic HBO show’s penultimate episode, “The Blue Comet,” Melfi while at a dinner party with colleagues is made aware of a study that claims sociopaths take advantage of talk therapy. Looking into the matter on her own, Melfi is convinced of the study...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

MasterClass’ Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Memberships for the Price of One

Ever wanted to get expert screenwriting tips from Shonda Rhimes, directing secrets from James Cameron and David Lynch, filmmaking advice from Spike Lee and Martin Scorcese or acting pointers from Oscar-winning stars Natalie Portman and Helen Mirren? For Black Friday, MasterClass is bringing back its popular buy-one, get-one deal on annual memberships, making now a great time to treat a loved one (or yourself) to the gift of on-demand access to some of the most influential names in Hollywood. Regularly $180 per year (or $15 monthly), MasterClass features more than 100 iconic instructors and industry leaders across arts and entertainment, media,...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the sublime and sophisticated composer and lyricist who revolutionized American musical theater with such achievements as Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, has died, according to The New York Times. He was 91. Sondheim, who was mentored by Oscar Hammerstein II and Leonard Bernstein en route to collecting nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys during his incomparable career, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn, according to his lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, as cited by the Times. In the late 1950s, Sondheim put words to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

New York’s Top 15 Real Estate Agents

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City was hit first — and hardest. With the unfolding tragedy came a flood of residents suddenly looking for properties outside the city as well as anxious whispers that the city might never return to its former glory. The effect on NYC’s real estate market was severe: In the second quarter of 2020, Manhattan sales fell 54.1 percent, their steepest decline in 30 years, while prices dropped 17.7 percent, according to data from Douglas Elliman. But by the last few months of 2020, there was an upsurge in activity, and demand...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Cary Elwes on ‘MI:7’ Production Snags, His Return to Rom-Coms and Standing Firm Against a ‘Princess Bride’ Reboot

Cary Elwes is a busy man. In addition to appearing in the highly anticipated (and secretive) Mission: Impossible 7, the iconic English actor is a part of the upcoming Guy Ritchie project, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. Elwes is also making his first return to the rom-com world since The Princess Bride (1987) in Nextflix’s A Castle for Christmas, which premieres Nov. 26. And just for good (holiday) measure, he also stars with Michael Sheen in Last Train to Christmas, which will debut on the British subscription film service Sky Cinema on Dec. 18. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Elwes to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moore
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Youssef Chahine
Person
Stephen King
Person
Pauline Kael
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Om Puri
Person
Zhang Yimou
Person
Harvey Pekar
Person
Tsui Hark
Person
George Miller
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Lawrence Kasdan
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Philip Kaufman
The Hollywood Reporter

Lone Scherfig’s Creative Alliance, Nordisk Film Join Forces

In the latest of a flurry of collaborations in the European independent film and TV scene, Danish group Creative Alliance, the production outfit headed by directors Lone Scherfig (The Kindness of Strangers, An Education) and Ole Christian Madsen (Flame & Citron) and producer/CEO Malene Blenkov (The Kindness of Strangers, Backstabbing for Beginners), has signed an exclusive production agreement with Nordisk Film Production, the production arm of Scandinavian giant Nordisk Film. The two companies will form a Nordisk Film-Creative Alliance division that Blenkov will run and that will operate under the auspices of Nordisk Film Production. “High-quality productions are in high demand and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’): Film Review

The beauty of The Summit of the Gods, a breathtaking animated feature about a photojournalist’s mission to crack a Mount Everest mystery, is achieved through its less profound moments. Like the close shot of a brooding character leaning over a bridge drinking from a glistening beer bottle. Or one of a nondescript hand depositing a beige envelope into a fire-red mailbox with the dim yellows and greens of a near slumbering city in the backdrop. Backed by a stirring score (composed by Amin Bouhafa), these junctures enliven a film that perfectly captures the delirious pull of pursuing a singular vision. Directed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Tarantino vs. Miramax — Behind the NFT ‘Pulp Fiction’ Case, and Who Holds the Advantage

Earlier this month Quentin Tarantino announced a planned sale of NFT’s, or “non-fungible tokens,” based off of his original hand-written script of Pulp Fiction. Within days Miramax, the studio that produced the iconic 1994 film, filed suit. The NFT goldrush, which started in obscure corners of the Internet and then moved to sports and art, has now reached Hollywood with full force. Tarantino’s attempt to recruit NFTs to give Pulp Fiction a second life has, unsurprisingly, already commanded a lot of attention. Who can “mint” NFTs related to an existing film or TV series — and what aspects can be minted —...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Pros and Cons of Starting a Celebrity Foundation

When celebrities are considering starting their own nonprofits — as such stars as Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have done — a myriad considerations come into play in determining whether it’s the best and most effective investment of an artist’s energy and money. Celebrity nonprofits have landed their founders in hot water; in 2010, for instance, Wyclef Jean’s Haitian aid organization, Yéle Haiti, underwent criminal investigations for accusations of fraud before shutting down in 2012. In 2011, Madonna’s Raising Malawi, a charitable foundation that promised to build a $15 million school in the southeastern African country, notoriously mismanaged $3.8 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Film#Film Critics#Film Industry#Influential Film Critic#Asian#Bates College#The Putney School#St John#The Kennebec Journal#The Maine Times#Facebook#Film Comment
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘How To with John Wilson’ Season 2: TV Review

With “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,” the sixth episode of its first season, HBO’s How To with John Wilson made a transition from quirky, affectionate oddity to one of 2020’s best TV shows. Plenty have tried, but no installment of TV has so poignantly and amusingly captured the discordant jumble of communal alienation that emerged in the earliest days of the COVID pandemic. That episode and its effectiveness came organically from documentarian Wilson’s particular brand of meandering inquisitiveness, but I don’t think anybody, including Wilson himself, would tell you that it was reproducible. That makes it not a criticism, but...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Lowe Was Summoned by the National Security Advisor Over ‘West Wing’ Question

Rob Lowe has some wild tales about his time working on The West Wing, including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor for a question about the show. The film and TV icon was a recent guest on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones where he was asked about the rumor concerning then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once crashing The West Wing set. Lowe, who played fan-favorite Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin series, gave the affirmative. “Madeleine Albright absolutely came to the set, very very late. We were shooting at the [John F. Kennedy Center for the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trans Rights Groups Struggle to Win Hollywood Funding Even After Dave Chappelle Controversy

Every year, Hollywood gives millions to LGBTQ organizations, partnering with the likes of GLAAD, HRC, The Trevor Project and The Point Foundation for starry galas as A-listers sit on their boards or serve on host committees. But it’s the “T” that seems to have gotten less financial commitment than the rest of the acronym, as transgender organizations report a mixed bag of industry support — even as Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his recent Netflix special brought a renewed spotlight to the issues many trans people still face. “We’re seeing much more thoughtfulness out of Hollywood about trans characters and casting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ EPs on Conjuring a Quiz Show Tribute to the Wizarding World

When fans tune in to Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a four-part game show event debuting Nov. 28 on TBS and the Cartoon Network, they’ll be in for more than just a celebration of one of pop culture’s most enduring franchises. Warner Bros. head of unscripted programming Mike Darnell gets credit for the competition’s conception, part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone‘s theatrical release. But big decisions — from the bracket-style quiz’s format and set design to its movie-clip selection and special appearances from franchise alumnus Tom Felton and celebrity fan Pete Davidson — were shaped by...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Pamela Abdy Talks ‘House of Gucci,’ the Future of Bond and Amazon

As a teenager growing up in New Jersey, Pamela Abdy danced competitively five to six days a week. Her dream of making it a career was shattered, along with her foot, during her sophomore year at Boston’s Emerson College, but a professor made a compelling connection by comparing cinema to choreography. Abdy had found her new calling: producing movies. Many years later, as the pandemic shut down Hollywood in spring 2020, MGM chief Michael De Luca convinced Abdy to come on board as president of the studio’s motion picture group. Within weeks of her arrival there, where Abdy now oversees eight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Magazine Cover Story on Psychedelics Being Developed as TV Series, Metaverse

‘Shrooms! Shamans! Kosher LSD! Why Los Angeles Is Suddenly Tripping Out is the headline atop a Los Angeles Magazine cover story written by journalist Peter Kiefer based on his investigation of the city’s current craze in all things mind-altering. “Los Angeles is currently in the grip of a psychedelics fervor not seen since Jim Morrison ambled his way down the Venice Beach boardwalk in the 1960s. Every weekend, dozens, possibly hundreds, of ayahuasca ceremonies take place in the hills, valleys, and strip malls of Southern California,” Kiefer writes in the piece that features interviews with trend insiders while also detailing drug history, culture and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Wins Turkey Trot With $5.8M, ‘Gucci’ Earns $3.4M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto kicked off the extended Thanksgiving box office parade with a Wednesday gross of $7.5 million, followed by $5.8 million on Thanksgiving Day for a two-day total of $13.3 million. The family movie, along with MGM and United Artists’ adult-skewing drama House of Gucci, opened nationwide Wednesday ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, as did Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Thanksgiving Day can be a solid moviegoing day for non-family fare, with traffic picking up in earnest on Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday weekend. Moviegoing still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels but...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’: TV Review

Before handing out flyers of missing 8-year-old Relisha Rudd, volunteers and family members gather in a parking lot to prepare themselves. “We’re praying right now that people will no longer be comfortable with looking the other way,” says a community advocate. “We’re praying right now that people will not just be complacent or content.” Her words cut neatly to both the grief and the hope at the heart of Black and Missing, Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir’s four-part docuseries about the Black and Missing Foundation. The situation it paints is grim: According to an FBI statistic recited in the series, roughly...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy