4-year-old accidentally given COVID-19 vaccine at CVS

By Arianna MacNeill
 7 days ago
The boy had gone to a CVS in Fitchburg to receive his flu vaccine, his mom said.

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when he was supposed to receive his flu shot at a CVS in Fitchburg, according to his mother.

Meghan Cameron said that her son, Jack, received a shot in his left arm and immediately the pharmacy tech realized she had given him the wrong one, according to Boston 25.

Children 5 and older are now approved to get the vaccine, according to the CDC. Cameron told the news station Jack had just turned 4 in July.

The CDC told her not to give Jack another dose of the vaccine until he turns 5, Boston 25 reported.

While Cameron said she’s worried about her son and the effects of the shot, Jack’s pediatrician was able to put her mind at ease, according to Boston 25.

“He did say it’s a very small dose and it’s safe,” she told the news station. “He thinks that Jack will be fine, just to monitor him.”

CVS released a statement saying that they’re investigating the incident.

“We are investigating a vaccine administration error at our pharmacy on Rollstone Rd. in Fitchburg but cannot comment on a specific patient without signed authorization. In the event of such an incident, we report it to HHS’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and take steps to help prevent it from occurring again,” the statement said.

In the meantime, Cameron said she was monitoring her son.

Virginia Duhon
6d ago

No one should be getting these Covid shots, let alone a 4 year old child. These Covid shots are dangerous and cause death and injury. I'm praying that this little boy will be alright 🙏🙏🙏

LB1622
6d ago

This has happened far to many times to be an accident. Unless you can’t read the vials are clearly labeled. A pharmacist should know better!

Randie Walton
6d ago

It was Not an accident, the Marxists are in charge and they are doing it on purpose. Just like they opened our southern border to the 2 million illegals that have come through already.

