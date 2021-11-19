California’s top Airbnb host offers ‘fairytale’ vacation in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It might be time for a winter holiday staycation. California’s #1 Airbnb Host is right here in the Bay Area.

Hal Bogner offers a private bedroom and bathroom in a ‘shared space inspired by nature,’ the listing said. The base price is $92 per night in Half Moon Bay.

Unique architecture – like a rounded lounge room, arched doorways and exposed beams – make guests feel like they’re staying in a fairytale home, reviews read. The design is the work of the previous owner, Chris, who is an architect and made it “the amazing creation people can see on our listing,” Bogner said.

The designer now lives in a cottage further back on the property, and Bogner said he likes to introduce him as “the Frank Lloyd Wright of curves.”

Guests of the fairytale house can enjoy an extension of Chris’s imagination by dining at local restaurant Pasta Moon. Bogner said Chris had a hand in the converted warehouse-turned-restaurant design as well.

Airbnb said when choosing each state’s top Airbnb hosts, they followed the following criteria:

Started hosting in 2021.

Had the most check-ins within that state.

Had already achieved Superhost status .

The Half Moon Bay listing has over 90 reviews and Brogner is maintaining a 4.87 rating after just starting hosting this year, according to Airbnb.

Bogner says he and his wife Kathy love meeting guests – “I think that this is reflected in our many reviews.”

Before arriving to Half Moon Bay in 1992, Bogner said he had spent a lot of time in hotels organizing many large chess tournaments in the ’80s. Plus, he has friends in the business: “I’ve spent many years hanging out with a friend who ran a six-room, AAA-four-diamond-rated B&B here in town,” Bogner said.

There are still a few nights available for the fairytale house in December, and in January. Airbnb calls it a rare find, notifying potential guests that the place is usually fully booked.

