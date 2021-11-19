ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peterson Repeatedly Makes Air Quotes While Saying the Word 'Racism' During Debate

By Isabel van Brugen
 7 days ago
The controversial psychologist and YouTuber said "racism" is a "global and vague...

ssmith87
7d ago

It’s as if the word racism is very vague and general and it’s getting water down just like when people keep calling everybody that they disagree with your a “Nazi” you’re a Nazi

Comment Sense
7d ago

Jordan Peterson is amazing. He advocates for personal responsibility, and evidently some people don't like that.

