Bakersfield teacher’s aide arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old teacher’s aide in the Panama-Buena Vista School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Matthew Cornejo was arrested Thursday in an ongoing investigation involving internet crimes against children, police said.

Cornejo works for Old River Elementary School. No children from the school or in Bakersfield have been identified as victims, police said.

District officials are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The district has released this statement:

Allegations of this nature are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the high professional standards of Old River Elementary School or the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. The safety and well-being of our students, and our community’s youth in general, are among the District’s highest priorities. At this time, none of the juvenile victims have been identified as local children or children from Old River Elementary School; however, this is an ongoing investigation and the Panama-Buena Vista School District is cooperating with our law enforcement partners. Matthew Cornejo is on administrative leave pending law enforcement’s investigation.

Cornejo is held on $10,000 bail and is due in court Monday, according to booking records.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871.

