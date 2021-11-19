Hot Toys full show: 2021 holiday season

OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was something we haven’t seen in a long time as people packed Old Sacramento to kick off the holiday season. Christmas carols filled the air, Santa could be seen on a balcony performing with Theatre of Lights, and with a loud countdown, the 60-foot tree lit up with the flip of a switch. “It’s really good to see the people out here and everyone engaging out here and being so friendly. It’s warming,” said Leah Saeturn. After a year off, canceled because of the pandemic, the annual tree lighting event made a major holiday comeback. And for...

