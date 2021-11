When Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star, posted on Chinese social media, on November 2nd, about her relationship with Zhang Gaoli, a former vice-premier of China and a member of the Politburo, she did not hide her despair or her foreboding. Peng’s voice was raw and unsparing, even of herself. She alleged that Gaoli had raped her at his home, and described the painful complexity of the relationship that, she said, followed that encounter. She wrote that they had had a similar relationship years before. She had no proof, she wrote, “just the real experiences of twisted, ruined me.”

