Harristown, IL

Truck destroyed in fire

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harristown Firefighters were dispatched to an area on South Wyckles Road at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a car on fire, which was located less than 10 feet from a residence.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a truck on fire. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire before it could lead to any damages or injuries.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Harristown Fire Protection District
