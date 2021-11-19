How These Composers Are Helping Diversify The Field

Pianist Anthony de Mare describes his ongoing survey of composer Stephen Sondheim as “imagining how his melodies would sound transformed into serious piano works.”. He may be underselling music that is already serious in craft and effect, as heard on the pianist’s 2015 ECM album, Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano, and in person on Thursday night at Merkin Hall. Only the most recalcitrant snob clings to a hierarchy in which Sondheim, one of the most important figures in American musical theater, is somehow less serious than what might be considered classical music. Those arguments were settled by Handel, and buried by Gershwin and Bernstein. With de Mare’s insightful concept and his expressive, winning playing and presentation, the only thing to consider about this collection of jewels was their cut and luster.
