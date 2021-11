NORWAY — Partially funded by a grant from The 1772 Foundation in cooperation with Maine Preservation, The Friends of the Gingerbread House have completed the restoration of all the remaining windows of the landmark building on Norway’s Main Street. Kevin Russell of Old Tyme Painters completed the window restoration as part of a larger project of completing the exterior painting of the new porch, as well. The group was able to match the grant from The 1772 Foundation with community donations to complete the project. During the restoration, the house also suffered vandalism on several of the recently restored windows. These have been repaired and exterior lighting has been added as a deterrent to future problems.

NORWAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO