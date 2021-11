University of Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin predicted on College GameDay that the University of Tennessee will upset the number one team in the country, Georgia Bulldogs. It’s unclear whether or not Lane Kiffin was joking around, but Georgia is a 20-point favorite in this game and has manhandled every single team that they’ve played. The Georgia defense also hasn’t given up more than 13 points in a game, all season long. They look like the favorites to win the National Championship and if one team is going to beat them it would probably be the Alabama Crimson Tide, not the 5-4 Tennessee Volunteers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO