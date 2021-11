After leading the Miami Dolphins to victory in Week 10 off the bench, Tua Tagovailoa will return to the starting lineup against the New York Jets on Sunday. "My expectation is he'll start this weekend," head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday. "Obviously he’ll have some discomfort with the finger. Banged it the other day—we were trying to avoid that, but it happened. But he’s had some time to rest it and he’ll practice today."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO