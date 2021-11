WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Michael Wozny. Wozny was last seen Wednesday night and is now believed to be in Portland or South Portland, police said in a news release Friday. He is described as a light-skinned Black male with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Wozny is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

