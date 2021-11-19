ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce says its electric airplane is world's fastest

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRBzk_0d1wNhBo00

Rolls-Royce announced Friday that its Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft topped 387 mph during a recent flight test and is now the fastest all-electric airplane in the world.

The aerospace and technology company, which is separate from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said its electric plane shattered the previous speed record by 132 mph over nearly 2 miles on Tuesday, clocking a speed of 345.4 mph.

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East praised those involved in the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project, the team behind the Spirit of Innovation.

“Staking the claim for the all-electric world-speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce," East said in a statement. "The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market. Following the world’s focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea."

A slew of companies are now developing electric aircraft to convert airplanes to clean energy. Rolls-Royce — which is committed to developing all of its new products to meet net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, and all of its products at net zero by 2050 — first flew the Spirit of Innovation in September.

The Spirit of Innovation is powered by a more than 500 horsepower electric powertrain and propulsion battery pack that Rolls-Royce called "the most power-dense" pack "ever assembled in aerospace."

The Spirit of Innovation program is funded by Rolls-Royce and the Aerospace Technology Institute, in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

The company has also teamed up with startup tech company Electroflight to develop the aircraft. Stjohn Youngman, the managing director at Electroflight, called the Spirit of Innovation a "landmark project."

“Its success is a fitting tribute to the dedication and innovation of the Electroflight team and our suppliers. Developing the propulsion and battery system, in collaboration with experienced program partners, has resulted in a world class engineering capability that will lead the way towards the decarbonization of air travel," he said in the press release. "Our next step is to adapt this pioneering technology so it can be applied across the wider aerospace industry to deliver a more sustainable way to fly.”

Comments / 55

Anita Janes
6d ago

Oh wow it goes 387 mph!!!!!! the Average cruising speed for a passenger jet is around 575mph... so in other words.... it is THE ONLY ELECTRIC AIR PLANE.... so of course it is "the fastest".... ROTFLMAO

Reply(4)
5
Garagiola
7d ago

Awesome!! A dang ROLLS ROYCE IN THE AIR—beautiful electric techno accomplishment, Love it!!👏👏❤️

Reply(10)
4
Cora Ida Dora
6d ago

Although I can’t get this story to appear, the title makes me wonder where the pilot will get an extension cord long enough???

Reply(1)
2
Related
simpleflying.com

Rolls Royce Vs General Electric – Boeing 787 Engine Options Explained

It has now been over a decade since the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family entered service with ANA in October 2011. Boeing has produced more than 1,000 of these next-generation widebodies across three variants, whereby customers have the choice of either Rolls-Royce or General Electric engines. Let’s take a closer look at what’s available to them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Rolls-Royce breaks all-electric aircraft speed record

The Derby-based firm also claims to have broken the record for the fastest climb to 3000 metres by an electric plane by 60 seconds, with a recorded time of 202 seconds. Spirit of Innovation has a 400kW battery, with a power output of just under 500bhp. Rolls-Royce says this is the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Passes Megawatt Level In Hybrid-Electric Power Tests

Rolls-Royce has generated more than a megawatt of power in ground runs of a hybrid electric engine on a testbed in Bristol, England, which is designed to pave the way for future hybrid-electric regional propulsion system development. Described by Rolls as the world’s powerful hybrid electric... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Passes...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
theiet.org

Rolls-Royce stakes claim to EV speed record with electric plane

Rolls-Royce has stated it believes its “Spirit of Innovation” aircraft is the world’s fastest electric aircraft, having broken three flight speed records. According to the company, the awkwardly named aircraft reached a top speed of 623km/h (387.4 mph) during trial runs at an experimental aircraft testing site at the Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site in Wiltshire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Rolls-Royce Has Now Delivered Its 1,000th Trent XWB Engine

Rolls-Royce hit a massive milestone with its Trent XWB-84 engine program yesterday, as it delivered the 1,000th engine that has been built as part of the program. The Trent XWB is the only engine offered on the Airbus A350 program, meaning that Rolls-Royce has guaranteed engine sales when an A350 aircraft is sold.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Electric Aircraft#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#Rollsroyce#The Spirit Of Innovation#Advanced Air Mobility#Ae
Reuters

Rolls-Royce asks to submit mini nuclear technology to Britain's regulator

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has asked Britain's government for clearance to begin the 4-5 year long process of seeking regulatory approval for its small modular nuclear reactor, it said on Wednesday, the first step towards commercializing the technology. Britain earlier this month backed a $546 million funding...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Weekend Wheels: Rolls-Royce Ghost is an out-of-this world experience

You might describe a ghost as otherworldly, an apt adjective for this week’s Rolls-Royce sedan, which resides in a unique world of luxury, beauty and imagination. Silver Ghost was the first eerily named Rolls back in the early 1900s, vanishing in the 1920s and reappearing as a 2009 model dubbed simply Ghost. Popular as a less-lavish alternative to the limo-like Phantom, RR’s Ghost was redesigned from top to bottom for the 2021 model year.
CARS
simpleflying.com

Rolls-Royce To Ground Test Its Biggest Engine Yet In 2022

The Rolls-Royce UltraFan is set to be the biggest engine aviation has ever seen. Having started work on the first demonstrator earlier this year, Rolls-Royce is fast approaching the first ground tests of this high technology, low emissions powerplant. Chief Engineer of the UltraFan development, Andrew Geer, outlined progress so far, noting that ground testing would begin early next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Motorious

Rolls-Royce With A Roll Cage

This Rolls-Royce is packing a major surprise under the hood!. Rolls Royce has established itself over the past 117 years as the front-line in British luxury automobile production. For most, this is very justified as it comes from over a century of designing, engineering, and assembling hundreds of top-rated models that provided an extremely comfortable ride and a beautiful style. Classic Rolls-Royces are particularly valuable, just as vintage vehicles usually are for various reasons, the most significant being rarity and history. You can be sure that if it's considered a classic, then the team at Hoonigan will want to get their hands on it. This car shows that incredible determination to be the best of the best of builders in all realms.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The World’s Fastest Truck May Surprise You

We love fast pickup trucks. From the supercharged SVT Ford F-150 Lightning to the desert-race-ready Ram 1500 TRX. But the world’s fastest truck caught us by surprise. MotorTrend conducts controlled zero to 60 MPH tests whenever it reviews a vehicle. Of all the pickup trucks MotorTrend has ever tested, the fastest of all time is a brand-new 2022 model: The Rivian R1T electric truck.
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: An Airbus A340 Just Landed in Antarctica for the First Time

Airbus just achieved an aviation first in Antarctica. One of the company’s A340 planes has successfully landed on the southernmost continent for the first time in history. Hi Fly, a boutique aviation outfit based in Portugal, spearheaded the flight, which took place on November 2. Piloted by Captain Carlos Mirpuri, who also happens to be Hi Fly’s vice president, the widebody aircraft flew a total of 2,500 nautical miles from South Africa to Antarctica and back. Each flight took just over five hours, with Mirpuri and his crew spending less than three hours on the White Continent. The cargo jet was chartered by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Genesis Unveils a New All-Electric GV70 Crossover SUV

Genesis’s lineup of electric vehicles is expanding at a rapid clip. The South Korean luxury marque unveiled its latest EV, the electrified GV70, at Auto Guangzhou 2021 on Friday. And just like the Electrified G80 sedan before it, the new zero emission model looks almost identical to the gas-powered crossover SUV it’s based on. It may be hard to tell the two GV70 siblings apart, but there are a couple key superficial differences. They start up front, where the EV’s version of the brand’s trademark wide-mouth crest grille features a closed-off design. It’s still topped by the same intricate lattice work found...
HOME & GARDEN
The Hill

The Hill

394K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy