OnePlus 10: Everything we know so far

By Hannah Davies
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
It's a great screen

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the first half of 2021, meaning rumours have begun to surface about their successors. Read on to discover all you need to know about the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

Usually, we’d have the OnePlus 9T to look forward to around this time of the year, but OnePlus has scrapped the mid-cycle release for 2021, making the 10 and 10 Pro the next OnePlus launch in our sights.

Here’s everything we know about the two phones so far.

Pricing and release date

We haven’t heard much about the OnePlus 10’s price or release date just yet, but it’s expected to launch in the first half of 2022.

The OnePlus 9 was priced at £629 at launch, while the 9 Pro cost £829, so we’d expect the two phones to be priced somewhere in this range, especially with OnePlus already offering budget and mid-range options in the Nord series.

Design and display

We recently got what appears to be our first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro in 5K renders shared by OnLeaks and Zouton.

According to the report, the design will be similar to the OnePlus 9 series, with a few added features.

One of the biggest changes seen in this leak is the camera module. Where the OnePlus 9 Pro had a rectangular camera housing in the corner with two large sensors and two smaller ones, the camera on the 10 Pro looks to be significantly larger. The square-shaped module appears to pack three large sensors and a flash and wraps around the side of the phone and onto the back.

Image: OnLeaks and Zouton

According to the same report, the 10 Pro will measure 163 x 73.8 x 8.5mm. It’ll feature the same 6.7-inch QHD display as the 9 Pro with the same speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:09 aspect ratio. There’ll also be a single punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner of the screen.

The phone is expected to launch in black, white and light blue colours.

Specs and performance

There’s been little word on the chipset at this point, but OnePlus tends to fit its flagship phones with high-end Qualcomm chips, so we expect the OnePlus 10 series to get the same treatment with the rumoured Snapdragon 898.

Zouton says the Pro will include 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

Image: OnLeaks and Zouton

OnePlus is teaming up with Oppo to combine Oxygen OS with ColorOS, so we expect to see the new software running across the OnePlus 10 series.

The Zouton report mentions that the 10 Pro will include a 5,000 mAh battery – that’s larger than the 4,500 mAh battery found in the 9 Pro. The 9 Pro also features 65W Warp Charge, which will apparently be upgraded on the 10 Pro to 125W charging.

The OnePlus 9, meanwhile, featured the same 4,500 mAh battery as the 9 Pro, so hopefully we’ll see the cheaper model get an upgrade to a 5,000 mAh one, too.

Trusted Reviews

