Need a little getaway? I have the absolute place for you - especially if you love animals like me! I came across this spot on Airbnb and I am very obsessed. Airbnb is really popular these days and there are so many to choose from no matter where you are planning to stay. This one stands out though for a very awesome reason: the rental is on a goat farm!

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO